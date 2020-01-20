Share:

The operational and political policies Pakistan has adopted against terrorists and terror infrastructure are giving dividends in the form of less terror related incidents, a Pakistani expert has said.

Imtiaz Gul, the executive director of the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), made the remarks in a recent interview wit Xinhua.

"The declining incidents of terrorism will have medium to long term advantages for Pakistan besides propagating a positive image all over the world as a peaceful and progressive country," Gul said.

The statistics released by the CRSS show that the number of terrorist attacks in the year of 2019 decreased by around 7.5 percent as compared to the previous year, and the number of people killed in these attacks plummeted by 29.9 percent.

And according to the latest available statistics of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan decreased by 21 percent in 2018 as compared to year 2017. The figures from NACTA showed that a total of 517 people were killed in terrorist incidents in 2018 whereas 668 were killed in 2017.

Admiring all-out efforts made by security forces and political leaders in countering terrorism, the expert said there is determination, clear intention and conscious decision not to allow any extremist groups to disrupt the peace, and the vigorous and focused pre-emptive strategies undertaken by Pakistani intelligence agencies have profoundly helped in curbing terror incidents.

Noting that terrorism had badly affected the tourism industry of Pakistan as well as the flow of foreign direct inflow into the country, Gul said, "Less incidents of terrorism recently have a very positive impact on the lives of people as it has given them the much-needed sense of security ... now the country is on the path of peace and prosperity with growing socio-economic activities."

In a separate interview with Xinhua, Muhammad Amir Rana, director of the Pak Institute for Peace Studies, said that if Pakistan can sustain the current level of security and improve it further, it will entail not only economic recovery but also a shift in social processes of change from negative to positive.

"Terrorism has affected Pakistan and its people in a number of ways. Other than sacrificing thousands of lives of civilians and security personnel, Pakistan has paid a huge sociocultural cost in the entire course of terrorism and its counter-terrorism campaigns," he said.

Now the situation is reversing day by day with growing economic and social opportunities for the people of Pakistan, Rana said.

He said the government and the security institutions need to further consolidate their efforts against terrorism and militancy as the threat of terrorism has not been completely eliminated.