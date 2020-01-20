Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) men’s selection committee has invited 19 probables for a training camp here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The camp will commence today (Monday) and is being set up for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture against Bangladesh to be played in Rawalpindi from February 7-11. The players, who are invited for the camp, are Azhar Ali (capt), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah and Usman Shinwari. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are part of Pakistan side for the three T20Is against Bangladesh and will join the camp following the conclusion series on January 28. Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf and Musa Khan have been added to the 16 players, who were named for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Sri Lanka. Bilal has been invited after he finished as the second most successful bowler with 42 wickets in the just-concluded four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament, while Central Punjab’s Faheem has been named as an all-rounder after he regained complete fitness and took five for 54 and one for 59 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Musa was not a part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka, but he had remained with the side and trained under bowling coach Waqar Younis. The squad for the Rawalpindi Test will be announced after the T20I series.