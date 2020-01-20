Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The Prime Minister will also address at the WEF’s Special Session and interact with CEOs and other corporate leaders during “Pakistan Strategy Dialogue”. The three-day forum will commence on January 21 and the PM is attending at the invitation of Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Professor Klaus Schwab.

The Trump-Imran meeting will be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since the Prime Minister's visit to Washington in July 2019.

The FO statement stated that the PM Khan will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council. The prime minister will give interviews to major international media outlets.

“Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions,” said the FO statement.

The premier is also expected to meet other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, said a statement by the Foreign Office (FO).