LAHORE - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has laid emphasis on provision of better healthcare facilities to common man, particularly labourers in the country.

During a meeting w ith a delegation of Muttahida Labour Federation on Sunday, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami, along with other office-bearers of the association including Dr Izhar Chadhry, Dr Tanveer Anwar and Dr Shahid Shaukat, urged the government to facilitate the under-privileged class of society in a better way.

They said such people had no other choice but to go to government hospitals for treatment and the government should treat them accordingly. They asked the government to abolish user charges in public sector hospitals so that the common man, particularly the labour class, could be facilitated.

The delegation members included Chaudhry Yaqoob, Rana Hassan and Muhammad Akbar.