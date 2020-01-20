Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sabzi Mandi police have arrested three gangsters belonging to “Mota Afghani” group.

They have been identified as Habibullah, Hazrat Ali and Aminullah. Aminullah is an Afghan national and was wanted to the police in a terrorism case registered at Sabzi Mandi police station here.

The accused used to loot people at gunpoint, according to the police.

They have also recovered two pistols, dagger and ammunition from the custody of the accused.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the police have arrested three members of an inter-provincial car-lifters gang. They have been identified as Sajjad Khan, Hazir Ali and Ayyaz Khan.

Sajjad Khan was wanted to the police in two criminal cases of the same nature.

The police have recovered eight stolen vehicles from the custody of the accused.

The officials said that the accused used to sell the stolen vehicles in Mardan area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Furthermore, Tarnol police arrested Haq Nawaz in connection with drug supply and also recovered 500 grams of charas from his custody.