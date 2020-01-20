Share:

Lahore - On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to launch Punjab Institute for blood disease project in the province and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also granted approval for setting up Punjab Institute for blood disease.

Usman Buzdar said that this project will be initiated from next fiscal year and funds for this important project will be allocated in the next financial year budget. He also directed that land should be earmarked soon for this project and necessary measures should be settled regarding this project so that work should be started on this project in the next fiscal year. Specialists should be consulted with regard to implementation on this project, he directed. PTI government wants to set up latest institute for the patients of blood diseases. Best medical care facilities will be provided to the patients admitted in this institute. Lives of those suffering from blood disease especially children will also be saved by making timely diagnosis. Setting up of this institute will prove to be an important milestone in the medical history of the province, he maintained.

It has also been decided to make Bone Marrow Transplant Center Project functional soon at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar directed to complete Bone Marrow Transplant Center Project on priority basis and this important project should be made operational during current year. He also directed to allocate funds for this project and no shortage will be made in the resources for setting up Bone Marrow Transplant Center. With the completion of this project, patients of South Punjab and from other adjoining areas will be greatly benefitted.

PTI government is improving healthcare facilities to the optimum and our solid measures will prove to be beneficial in making quality healthcare system, he concluded. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretaries of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Finance, Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Information, Secretary Coordination to Chief Minister, Secretary Implementation to Chief Minister, DG LDA and concerned officials participated in the meeting.