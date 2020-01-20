Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Special Communication Organisation (SCO) has re­stored Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where torrential rains and heavy snowfall badly damaged OFC and caused breakdown of telecommuni­cation facilities in that areas.

Glaciers and land sliding from recent spell of torren­tial rains and heavy snow­fall not only caused severe damage to the telecommu­nication system in AJK and GB but also deprived peo­ple from contacts to other areas.

Land sliding in Azad Kashmir damaged the Op­tical Fiber Cable (OFC) connecting Muzaffarabad with Taobat via Athmuqam, Dudhnial, Sharda and Kel in Neelum Valley, Gappa Gali and Rashian Top in Leepa Valley, Kohala and Bara Kot in Muzaffarabad region and Chikar & Sudhan Gali be­tween Bagh and Garhidu­patta.

Similarly, due to earth­quake and land sliding, OFC was damaged at Doian, Jaglot, Thalichi, Tattapani (Rai Kot), Astore in Gilgit region and Sanochal and Sassi near Kachura, Duran­do, Shangas and Jullnallah in Baltistan region caused breakdown of telecommu­nication facilities.

SCO’s dedicated teams promptly responded to this natural calamity and worked around the clock to restore the communica­tions. The SCO restored the fiber cable during the most difficult weather and made it possible to connect the victims to the rest of the country and making relief and rehabilitation support to reach effectively and smoothly.