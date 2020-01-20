Share:

LOS ANGELES - Lewis Capaldi has defeated Selena Gomez to the top spot on the UK album charts this week. It’s been a close race as Rare singer missed out on the number one by just 637 chart sales. The Scottish singer’s debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ clinched the number one spot in the album chart on Friday, marking the record’s eighth week on top, and beating off stiff competition from Selena’s brand new release ‘Rare’. Selena, who eyed high debut with ‘Rare’, stood at second in UK chart, marking her best-performing album in the UK, as it’s the first of her albums ever to make it into the Top 10.

The 27-year-old-singer sees ‘Rare’, her first in five years, debut at No. 2. It might seem rather disappointing for most musicians, but the pop star has never before reached the top 10, so she’s still accomplished something big this time around.