South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case linked with the newly discovered virus in China, according to local media.

This has raised concerns that the coronavirus which causes pneumonia-like symptoms is set to spread across Asia, local Yonhap news agency reported.

Local health authorities said that a woman traveled last week to the Chinese city of Wuhan. She developed a fever, respiratory problems and other symptoms after arriving at Incheon International Airport and tested positive for the virus.

The woman was admitted in the local hospital where she is under treatment, said the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beijing has said the new strain of coronavirus is not contagious, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is not ruling out person-to-person transmission under certain conditions, the center further added.

Besides China and South Korea , Japan and Thailand also reported three cases of the virus.