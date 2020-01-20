Share:

LAHORE - Tetra Pak beat Barry’s by 6-4½ in the main final to clinch the Diamond Paints-sponsored Tenacious Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) ground on Sunday.

General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Muhammad Yousaf Majoka, who is also LP&CC Patron, graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Lt Gen (R) Farooq Ahmad Khan, LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Marketing Manager Irfan Yousaf, Tetra Pak Marketing Manager Ibrahim Khan, Maj Gen (R) Minhas, Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, polo players and their families and others.

Raja Taimur Nadeem played heroic role in Tetra Pak’s title triumph as he cracked in classic quartet while their foreign player Edward Banner Eve also played superbly and contributed with a brace. From Barry’s, Shah Shamyl Alam thrashed two goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Ernesto Trotz converted one goal apiece.

Barry’s were off to flying start as they dominated the final right from the word go as they hammered a hat-trick of goals in the first chukker to gain 3-0 while in the beginning of the second chukker, they fired in a field goal to further stretch their lead to 4-0. Tetra Pak then changed their strategy and game plan and started playing aggressive polo, which paid off well as they dominated rest of the match till the end and smashed in superb six goals to win the final and title.

The winners converted a field goal successfully to open their account in the second chukker while they slammed in two more goals in the third chukker and added three more goals in their tally in the fourth and last chukker to win the final by 6-4½. Raja Arslan Najeeb and Manuel Eduardo Carranza supervised the final as field umpires.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, BN Polo Team beat FG Polo Team by 7-6. From the winning side, Eulogio Celestino struck three goals while Babar Naseem converted two and Jalal Arslan and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal each. From the losing side, Tom Brodie and Mian Abbas Mukhtar slammed in two goals each while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Maj Haseeb Minhas hit one goal apiece.