Russia on Monday welcomed the outcome of the Berlin Conference on Libya held on Sunday.

“An important step towards a peace process was made, which enables to continue the work on the Libyan settlement under the UN auspices,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"We are positive. A very important step has been taken towards an eventual settlement. Now, based on this first important step, the work will continue under the auspices of the UN," Peskov added.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres co-hosted the Berlin Conference, which sought a stronger commitment from the world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya to genuinely support the cease-fire and adhere to the UN’s arms embargo.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But talks last week for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.