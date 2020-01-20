Share:

Lahore has been selected as the UNESCO Creative City in 2019, an announcement made by the director-General, further stating that it would favour the ‘Political and social innovation’ especially for the Youth in Pakistan.

The project is being run by UNESCO’s Creative Cities to make these places laboratories of ideas and innovative practices and help in bringing a solid contribution to achieving the sustainable development goals through innovative thinking and action.

Lahore has been selected for it’s literature. Cities are generally chosen for their uniqueness in contribution to gastronomy, music, design, media arts and film, come from all continents and regions, with varying income levels and populations. The cities chosen work towards a common mission of placing creativity at the core of Urban development to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable.

