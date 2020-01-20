Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday to remain comfortably at the top of the English Premier League .

Liverpool are unstoppable for their first title in 30 years, as they extended their lead in the top spot of the table to 16 points with a game in hand.

Virgil van Dijk's 14th-minute header and Mohamed Salah's last-minute goal brought another victory for the Premier League leader.

On Saturday, runner-up Manchester City drew Crystal Palace 2-2, while Leicester City were defeated by Burnley 2-1.

The Reds have a 16-point advantage at the top with 64 points in 22 games, followed by Man City with 48 points and Leicester City with 45 points in 23 matches.

Liverpool have long craved a Premier League triumph as they last grabbed it three decades ago, in 1990.