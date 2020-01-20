Share:

Pakistan belongs to a Patriarchal society in which women usually do not drive motorbikes as this vehicle only symbolizes with men. Men drives bikes at very young and its totally acceptable but for most of women driving a bike is actually belongs to a fairy tale.

In everyday, we have seen thousands of women’s commute on the back of motorcycle insanely and dangerously. However, sitting sideways is actually very dangerous as it is really hard to keep a balance whereas those women’s who sits either side of the motorcycle are also attacks as it is not culturally acceptable. Moreover, in our society many people are concerns that it is not safe for women’s to drive motorcycle independently whereas in reality public transports are more dangerous such as mental and physical harassment cases.

Finally, a great project was introduced by Salman Sufi Foundation women’s on wheels it was successfully runs in Punjab and its now it reached to Sindh. This program is basically provides lots of instance to women’s, it not only empowers them but providing the biggest solution towards their access to mobility. There are lots of working women’s who are dealing with lots of transport issues. Lastly, this act of equality should be appreciated and needs to be follows in future as well.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.