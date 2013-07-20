LAHORE - A 55-year-old man and his teen son were gunned down in the Harbanspura area, police said on Friday.

Police investigators say they believe Muhammad Ramazan and his son, Ameer Hamza, were shot dead over old enmity. Police claimed that Ramazan had old enmity with a group in the Batapur area.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the man and his son were on their way to Harbanspura when they were ambushed by unidentified gunmen near journalists housing colony. Both the man and his son sustained multiple bullet wounds and were rushed to services hospital, where they were pronounced as brought dead. The bodies were removed to the morgue for autopsy. The police are investigating the double murder case with no arrest made yet.

A 35-year-old man was found murdered from the Chuhng police area on Friday. Police said that the man, unidentified so far, was lying tortured to death in the Westwood colony as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and contacted the police by phone. The police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and are investigating.

A man was killed while five others wounded critically when two groups exchanged gunfire during a council meeting in the Hanjarwal area.

Police said on Friday that both the groups were sitting at the Dera of Azhar Ali Shah for reconciliation a day after they clashed over the children’s fight. They took out guns and opened fire on each other soon after some men from both the groups exchanged harsh words. As a result, Azhar Ali Shah died on the spot while five other people wounded critically and were rushed to hospital. The police are investigating.

Road crashes

At least four people including a man and his wife were killed in different accidents in the provincial metropolis, police said on Friday.

Resident of Raja Jang, Faqir Hussain, riding on a car along with his family members was on his way home when a tree fell on their vehicle on the Raiwind Road. Faqir and his wife Parvin died on the spot while Salman and Asad sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The national highways police reached the spot soon after the accident and shifted the injured to the hospital. In another accident, a university student was crushed to death by a rashly-driven bus in the Model Town police area on Friday.

Talha Bin Tahir, 24, was on his way home on a motorcycle when a bus of the Lahore Transport Company ran over him, resulting in his on-the-spot death. The bus driver, identified as Jamil Khan, has been arrested. The police handed over the body to the deceased’s family after fulfilling legal formalities. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a truck driver was electrocuted to death in the Nolakha area on early Friday.

Police said that the driver, identified as Dost Muhammad, was taking back turn in the Landa Bazaar when the truck touched high-voltage electric wires. As a result, the driver received severe electric shock and died on the spot.