SADIQABAD - A candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] maintained that serving the people of NA-180 constituency was his first and foremost priority.

During an address to a rally organised in connection with election campaign, PTI candidate for NA-180 constituency Sardar Rafiq Leghari said that the PTI was one of the most famous political parties of Pakistan and it would win all the seats of Provincial and National Assembly from Rahim Yar Khan district. “On 25th July, people will cast their vote to ‘Bat’ and make the PTI successful to start a new era of development,” he added. He further stated, “I will provide education, healthcare and clean water in rural areas. Youths are real power of the PTI. They can be further strengthened through elections and democratic stability.”

He expressed his sanguinity that the public would ensure PTI’s success in upcoming elections, adding “The PTI’s message of change has reached four provinces of the country. Future belongs to PTI now.”