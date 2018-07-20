Share:

Karachi - From harassment case to the promotion of much-awaited Pakistani film Teefa in Trouble actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar has been in the headlines for a long time.

On Thursday, a crowd besieged a fast food restaurant in Karachi where the film promotion was planned. Charged protesters blocked Ali Zafar's vehicle decked up with promotional ads. However, Ali remained unhurt.

The film crew was thrashed while the mob hurled threats at the lead actor. They were demanding the government ban the film for what they labeled Ali as a ‘harasser’.

One of the protesters, Nayab Mansoora said that a peaceful protest was planned over harassment at Teefa in Trouble premiere.

She also made an appeal to her comrades to gather at Nuplex Cinema. “Protest will remain peaceful and we as citizens legally have the right to stage such a demonstration.”

On Tuesday, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, the Teefa in Trouble actor spoke with Haroon Rahid about the matter.

Answering a question, Ali said: “What she (Meesha) has to gain from is something that I should not comment on especially at this point.

“I don’t worry because when you know things and when you are on the right side and know the truth you don’t worry because falsehood by its nature is bound to perish.”