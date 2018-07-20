Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested at least 36 accused persons including a notorious kidnapper in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city here on Thursday. Darakhsan police claimed to have arrested a notorious kidnapping gang mastermind in a raid conducted Bader Commercial area of Defense while arrested Mumtaz. The accused person was involved in the short term kidnapping of industrialist son Shah Wazir three months ago while demanded rupees 50 million ransom amount for the release of the child.

Police said that the two of his comrades were killed during an encounter but accused managed to flee when police raided to rescue the abducted child. Police handed over the accused persons to the Anti Violent and Crime Cell for further investigation while DIG South Javaid Alam announced reward money rupees fifty thousand for the police.

Karachi police claimed to have arrested at last three dozen accused persons in different raids while recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.

Zaman Town police conducted a raid in Korangi locality while arrested two accused persons including Roshan and Syed Hussain with bullet injures while recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were professional street criminal trying to flee when police during routine snap checking signaled them to stop for checking while during encounter both the accused persons were wounded.

Shah Latif police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Majid and a drug paddler Allah Noor while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Model Colony police arrested two street criminal including Majeed and Abdullah while recovered weapons from their possession.

Korangi Industrial Area police arrested two bandits including Saddam Hussain and Abdul Bari while recovered weapons and snatched motorbikes from their possession. Pirabad police claimed to have arrested six accused persons including Waseem, Irfan, Jabbar, Salman, Naseem and Shokat while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Kalakot police also arrested a drug paddler Shahzad while recovered drugs from his possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested an accused Khdadad while recovered weapons from his possession.

Korangi police arrested two accused persons namely Hamza and Ishaq while recovered weapons and motorbike from their possession. SITE-B and Pakistan Bazaar police arrested three drug paddlers including Aftab Haider, Saeed and Alam while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Sharafi Goth police and Pakistan Bazaar police arrested three street criminal including Irfan, Ghulam Shafi and Akram while recovered weapons from their possession. Azizabad and Saeedabad police claimed to have arrested three accused persons including Sadarudin Alam, Adam Khan, Zahoor Ahmed and Usman Ghani while recovered weapons and drug from their possession. Rzvia police arrested accused persons Hasnain and Hamza while recovered weapons from their possession while Ferozabad police arrested four drug paddlers including Farooq Shah, Faisal, Habib and Raheel while recovered narcotics from their possession.