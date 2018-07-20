Share:

ISLAMABAD - Five sub committees of the Implementation Committee of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) will present their initial findings to the ICDBMD on Friday (today)

However the final reports of the sub committees will be presented to ICDBMD on Monday. The second meeting of the ICDBMD has been convened here to discuss the presentation of five sub committees constituted during the previous meeting of the implementation committee.

The ICDBMD has been constituted to expedite the construction of two mega dams. Wapda chairman is the head of the ICDBMD. The first meeting of ICDBMD was held last week which has constituted five sub committees namely Land Acquisition and Resettlement Committee, Finance Committee, Procurement Committee, Security Committee and Coordination Committee; one each for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. It was also decided that the sub committees will make their presentations on Friday.

The sub committees will also finalise and submit their reports on July 23 relating to the issues and the ways to resolve them. Subsequently, the progress report will be submitted to the Supreme Court on July 24 in line with directions of the apex court.

The total cost of the dam portion of Diamer Bhasha is Rs 474 billion and will be financed by the multiple sources including the Federal government will provide Rs234 billion (49 percent) through PSDP, Wapda equity Rs100 billion (21percent) and Commercial Borrowing Rs146 billion (30percent).

Similarly the cost of the Mohammad dam is around Rs 300 billion and it will be completed in six years.