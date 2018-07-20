Share:

PESHAWAR - NA-25 Nowshera-I is going to witness an interesting contest in the general election, mainly between Pervez Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Khan Pervez of Pakistan People’s Party.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Awami National Party’s Malak Juma Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, the former PTI MNA Siraj Muhammad Khan, are also in the run for the National Assembly seat.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of nine candidates are contesting for the seat. The former chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, is under pressure from Khan Pervez in the first place, who, sources claim, was persuaded by the PML-N KP chief Amir Muqam to contest the election, on the PML-N ticket. However, as he agreed to come back to the political ring, chose to contest the election on the PPP ticket. Secondly, the abusive language used by Pervez Khattak recently during his election rallies for residents of his home district and his own Khattak clan, has also seriously dented his popularity. The PTI dissident Ayesha Gulalai is also trying her luck from the constituency.

Previously, the position of Siraj Khan was much better due to the vote bank of the PTI, but this time, he is contesting on the PML-N ticket. He had won the seat in the 2013 general election with 542,66 votes, as his rival candidate, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah of the PML-N, remained runner up with 34,537 votes.

Pervez Khattak had previously contested the election from NA-26, then NA-5 Nowshera-1.

Former PTI MPA and now candidate of the MMA from PK-63, Nowshera Qurban Ali Khan said that they were not considering the PTI as their actual opponent on NA-25 as, he said, this time around, the PPP, ANP and MMA are expected to fight neck-to-neck for the seat.

He said that one should not take into consideration the previous position of the PTI in the constituency, adding that the ANP and MMA were going to pose a serious challenge to the PTI. He said that Pervez Khattak and his family had strong hold in NA-26, and the former chief minister had committed mistake to contest the election from NA-25.

Qurban Ali Khan further said that PPP candidate Khan Pervez will also give tough time to the contestants as he has sufficient number of votes being a landlord and businessman. He said that voters of Nizampur were not happy with Pervez Khattak due to his poor performance in the area.

A local journalist, Sajidullah Khan, said that most of the voters of Nizampur area were not happy with Pervez Khattak and they had installed black flags near the CPEC economic zone to protest against former KP CM for imposing Section-4 in the area, under which valuable land of the people was purchased on cheaper government rates.

He said that for the coming general election, the PPP candidate Khan Pervez and MMA candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah were the top contenders and tough contest was expected between the two candidates, adding that the PTI and ANP could secure third and forth positions, respectively, in NA-25.

The NA-25 consists of Jehangira Tehsil, Nowshera Kalan, Nowshera Cantonment, Risalpur Cantonment, Amangarh, Amangarh Industrial Area and Nizampur.