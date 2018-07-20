Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Kashmiri people observed 71st Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day on Thursday with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of their right to self-determination and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

It was a state holiday in AJK to observe the day on Thursday. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands including Indian-held Jammu Kashmir and Palestine, success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the rest of the departed souls who laid down their lives for the cause of liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums were held in all 10 district and tehsil headquarters of AJK including in the state’s metropolis – Muzaffarabad besides in Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Neelam valley districts to celebrate the historic Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle to attain their birth right to self-determination and to accomplish the dream of the accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of a historic resolution. The historic resolution was passed on July 19, 1947 in a meeting of Kashmiris then prime representative organization – All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

After passing through various streets, the rallies converged into big congregations of masses from all walks of life. Addressing the rallies speakers strongly condemned the fresh ongoing wave of state terrorism by the Indian occupying troops in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a rally hosted by various classes of the civil society here Thursday morning speakers reiterated the pledge to continue struggle for strengthening and promoting the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan till it reach to its logical end, they vowed.

They expressed concerns over the fast deteriorating situation in occupied valley where Indian troops have unleashed the renewed brutalities against the freedom loving Kashmir. The speakers urged the international community especially United Nations and global human rights organizations to immediately intervene to get stopped the repeated aggression, barbarism and ruthless firing by Indian forces on the peaceful rallies of Kashmiris in occupied Jammu & Kashmir struggling for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The speakers underlined that through rising against the Indian forcible rule, people in occupied Kashmir had once again proved that Kashmir was neither an administrative dispute nor an issue of change of governance in the Indian held territory. However, they added, it is primarily involves the wishes and aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future and that no solution to the dispute could be arrived without ignoring them.

The special seminars and symposiums were followed by Accession to Pakistan Day congregations at various places participated by the representative leaders of people of all spheres of life from various parts of the concerned districts to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Pakistan with a renewed pledge to materialise the dream of accession to entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality in the light of the historic resolution.

Terming Pakistan as center of hope for the people of Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Kashmiris were giving unprecedented sacrifices for the completion of Pakistan.

“Kashmir Banega Pakistan (Kashmir to become Pakistan) is a slogan reverberates in every nook and corner of Kashmir today and it reflects how Pakistan is close to every heart in Kashmir,” Prime Minister Haider said while addressing a gathering of Kashmiri community in Quetta on Thursday,” says an official handout issued by the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Thursday.

Referring to the sacrifices of Kashmiris, he said that 250,000 Kashmiris were butchered only in Jammu in 1947 in one week just for their love for Pakistan. Saying that love for Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan is running in the blood of Kashmiri people, the prime minister said that those who are laying down their lives are our heroes.

He said that India has failed to remove Pakistan’s love from the heart of Kashmiri people for last 70 years despite using worst tactics and the India is bound to fail in its nefarious designs in future too.

He said that Pak Army deployed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is protecting lives, honour and dignity of the people while on the other hand Indian army is not only an invading force but also committing the worst crimes against the enslaved people of Kashmir.