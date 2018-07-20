Share:

ISLAMABAD - All the Pakistani players crashed out in the WSF World Junior Championship 2018 in Chennai, India, as Abbas Zeb and Haris Qasim lost in the third round, while Farhan Hashmi and M Uzair bowed out in the second round.

In the first third round match of the day, Abbas Zeb was up against Colombian Matias Knudsen. It was hoped that Abbas, who was according to the PSF gone through excessive training at the PNSA, would display outstandingly against his opponents but the results were telling the exact story. Abbas did manage to win the first game 11-4, but that was all he could get from the match, as Matias simply toyed with Abbas and won the next three games 11-9, 11-4 and 11-3 to wrap up the match in 46 minutes.

The last remaining hope Haris Qasim was simply thrashed by Mexican Leonel Cardenas 3-0 in just 36 minutes. It was simply no match at all, as Cardenas won the first game 11-5, took the second game 11-6 and in the third one, Haris seemed like a school-going kid playing against a fully-grown man, as Cardenas won the decisive game 11-1 to register an impressive victory.

Pakistan is defending champion in the team event and it will take extra efforts to stand any chance of doing well in the team event. Now the questions here arise that what is the purpose of sending coaches, if they couldn’t help the players do well against international opponents? What is the Pakistan National Squash Academy doing? What is the expenditure and what are the results? It is crystal clear that the PNSA has completely failed to put up even ordinary results while wasting huge national kitty on such pathetic results makes no sense.

These poor results are clear indication that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has to wake up and accept the reality. It also raises serious question on the working of Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA). It was time and again pointed out that winning in Qatar, Malaysia or Jordan in non-ranking tournaments is a different thing as compare to PSA events, which are far tougher than these events, but no heed was paid in this regards and the results are now evident.

The PSF didn’t bother to hire a permanent national squash coach since the sacking of Jamshed Gul Khan while Fahim Gul Khan was appointed on short contracts. The PSF appointed UK-based coach M Yasin to train Pakistani players, but his over-the-moon training is an open secret for all. ‘All is well’ formula must be stopped now, as Pakistani players’ constant decline in the PSA rankings is more than enough to open the eyes of the federation, as none of the Pakistanis are presently even in top 50, while when they took over in 2017, Pakistani players were in top 40.

It is high time when the PSF president should take action against poor results and responsible must be sent home. The time is high when the federation must hire a full-time highly qualified national head coach. Who may start work at grassroots level, or else all the past records will only be remembered in history books. The PSF always praises 40 years of rule, but they simply forget that now for the last 22 years, none of the Pakistani players have managed to win a major title.

It is also the dire need of the hour to appoint highly professional and qualified coaches at the PNSA, who may run the academy professionally and proficiently and help the players produce better results and earn laurels for the country.