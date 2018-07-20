Share:

SIALKOT - Though the main political parties including PML-N and PTI have their own vote bank, there are about 10 to 15 percent silent voters in every constituency in Sialkot district.

The candidates are also making hectic efforts to lure the silent voters. No one could deny the importance of the silent voters in the prevailing political scenario in Sialkot district.

In constituency NA-72, the PML-N’s candidate Chaudhary Armughan Subhani, PTI’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and independent candidate Mian Naeem Javaid are eyeing on the silent voters.

In Sialkot city’s constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II), PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif, PTI’s Usman Dar, PPP’s Zarar Mehmood Malik and some other local independent candidates are focusing on the silent voters.

In NA 74, PML-N’s candidate Ali Zahid Hamid, PTI’s Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas and independent candidates Chaudhary Munawar Ali Gill (the PML-N dissident) and Olympian Muhammad Asif Bajwa (the PTI dissident) are also depending on votes of silent voters.

In Daska city’s NA-75, PML-N’s candidate Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah and PTI’s candidate Ali Asjad Malhi are trying to clinch the votes of the local silent voters. In NA-76, PML-N’s Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan and PTI’s Muhammad Aslam and candidates belonging to MQM-P, MMA, TLP and even the independent candidates are giving importance to the silent voters.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif has said that the people have become mature and will reject the NAB court’s verdicts against Sharif family by voting the PML-N into power again on July 25.

Addressing a public meeting at Paris Road Sialkot city, he said that the general elections would also be a referendum against the ongoing turmoil against the PML-N. He said that the PML-N was still the biggest political party in Pakistan. he said that only the PML-N has the full capabilities to pull the country out of all the internal and external dangers.

The former federal minister said that the PML-N will win the polls. Though both PML-N and PTI still remain the main contesters in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven of Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district, the candidates are eyeing on the silent voters in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. They are firmly believing that the silent voters could play a pivotal role in the victory and defeat of any candidate.

A large number of the people participated in an anti-dengue awareness-raising walk, taken out by Sialkot health department.

The deputy commissioner led this walk. He stressed the need of making efforts to curb the menace of the dengue.

A Gecpo team has caught red handed an consumer Afzal while stealing the electricity from the main line in Muradpur. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.