COMSATS University regularises more than 650 employees

ISLAMABAD: Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Professor Dr Raheel Qamar has regularized the services of over 650 employees of the University. In his congratulatory message to the employees, the Rector emphasized that a merit based system has been implemented at CUI, a press release said on Thursday. The rector also commended the services of all employees in making CUI truly a world class institution of Pakistan.

The employees thanked the rector for his efforts in regularizing their long service and ensured their sincere hard work for betterment of CUI and Pakistan.–APP

ANC continues hearing of ephedrine case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) Thursday continued the hearing of the ephedrine case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi and eight others. As the hearing started, Hanif Abbasi’s counsel Tanveer Iqbal filed an application with ANC Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram for extending the deadline as the defence side would not be able to complete the arguments till July 21. Meanwhile, the defence counsel continued his arguments on the fourth day. The case was later adjourned till Friday. It may be added that the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on a petition of Shahid Orakzai had directed the Anti-Narcotics Court to decide the ephedrine case till July 21. –APP

Six gamblers netted

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested six gamblers besides recovering cash, six mobile phones and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at the general bus stand area in its jurisdiction and held six gamblers identified as Javed, Bashir Ahmed, Rahat, Afzal, Sajjad and Haq Sher, who were allegedly involved in betting. A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.–APP

Power suspension schedule for today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 12:00pm, Katas, Kountrilla, Jermote, Sohawa feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Al-Noor Colony, Fazaia, Khanna-II feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Ghazi Kohli, Kashif Gul, Mix Industries, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estate feeders and surrounding areas.–APP