CPLPL holds ceremony for plant expansion

Karachi (pr): Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited (CPLPL) held an inauguration ceremony for Phase 1 modernization and expansion of its Lubricants Blending Plant situated at West Wharf, Karachi. The expansion project is an investment of more than Rs2 billion spanned over 3 years and reinforces Chevron’s commitment to long-term growth in the Pakistan market.

The ceremony was attended by CPLPL’s regional and in-country leadership, including Colleen Cervantes, President Lubricants - Chevron Corporation. “Pakistan is a key growth market for Chevron Corporation and we see a lot of potential in this country. The huge investment in the expansion of our plant and infrastructure is a testament of our long-term commitment to extend our footprint in this market,” said Cervantes.

The inauguration ceremony marked the commissioning of Chevron’s new state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the fully automated, high-tech blending systems. The expansion project will significantly enhance production capacity with improved efficiency and reliability. Phase 1 of the project entails blending capability enhancements, with plans to increase the filling, packaging and warehousing capacity in the next phase.

Dell launches games series

KARACHI (PR): Committed to providing the ultimate gaming experience for everyone, Dell announced the launch of its new Dell G Series Thursday, in association with the Pakistan Rugby Union. Revitalizing the Dell’s gaming portfolio this suite of PCs is designed and engineered for the gamer who prioritizes performance and excellent game play.

Delivering gaming solutions for players of all levels and budgets, Dell has launched an expansive new suite of Windows 10 gaming PCs. The systems, Dell G3 15 and G7 15, feature gaming-forward design and snappy performance at affordable prices.

These new game-ready laptops are equipped with powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX, 8th Gen Intel(r) Core processors, thermal management solutions, intelligent content prioritization software, anti-glare IPS panels, and other complimentary features intended to get gamers fully immersed into their games.

Colgate Palmolive holds Bright Smiles Contest

KARACHI (PR): Featuring winning smiles, oral health and talent for 18 years now, Colgate Palmolive’s ‘My Bright Smile’(tm) Global Art Contest has been giving young, talented artists across the globe a chance to showcase their creativity and talent. Held under the Colgate Oral Health Education Programme ‘Bright Smiles, Bright Futures(r)’, the Global Art Contest provides a unique platform for kids to bring their imagination to life, while also educating them about the benefits of good oral care.

Hashoo Foundation starts tree plantation drive

LAHORE (PR): The Hashoo Foundation has begun its commitment to making Pakistan greener than ever! First Tree Plantation drive took place on Thursday at Askari 10 F sector in the presence of Station Commander Lahore Brigadier Babar and the generous donors of Kinnaird College Class of 79. With a variety of Sukh Chain and Kachnaar Trees, Askari 10 goes green from today. Other than that many members of the society joined the Hashoo Foundation including Youth organization, and Meem Foundation to support this noble cause.

With a minimum donation of 5000 Trees Hashoo Hashoo Foundation is all set to plant them across Pakistan.

OPPO, The Selfie Expert launched

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, The Selfie Expert and leading global smartphone brand, launched its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X in Pakistan. With a Panoramic arc design - 6.42-inch screen with a screen ratio of 93.8% and stealth 3D cameras, OPPO Find X represents OPPO’s innovative spirit. Priced at Rs 129,999. OPPO Find X will be available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue variants from August 4th, across country through offline stores.

Pre-order of OPPO Find X starts from 19th July and with every order of ‘Find X’ get a free VOOC Car Charger.

Comsats University regularises 685 employees

ISLAMABAD (PR): COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Professor Dr Raheel Qammar has regularised the services of over 650 employees of CUI System. In his congratulatory message to the employees, the Rector emphasized merit based system that has been implemented at CUI. Further the Rector also commended services of all employees in making CUI into a truly world class institution of Pakistan.

The employees thanked the Rector for his efforts in regularizing their long service and ensured their sincere hard work for betterment of CUI and Pakistan.

UoS suspeds four campuses affiliation

SARGODHA (PR): Non-payment of the university dues by the Sub-Campus Lahore, University of Sargodha (UoS) has brought the process of issuing transcripts to the students to a standstill as four other campuses, established under public private partnership (PPP) policy have cleared their outstanding dues.

Well-placed sources at UoS informed that after final communication between the university and campuses on July 12, 2018 for non-compliance in financial area, four public-private partnership campuses including Gujranwala Sub-Campus, Layllpur Campus Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin Campus and Women Campus Faisalabad settled their outstanding dues and submitted undertakings and cheques that they will accept whatever decision syndicate would take regarding the 25% university share.

It was clearly conveyed to the private campuses by a committee, constituted on the directions of the Syndicate, that financial data would be reconciled and the official transcripts and degrees to the students of the campus would be issued immediately after clearance of the university dues and submission of undertaking to the effect that the campus shall abide by the decisions of the Syndicate with regard to the university share, an official of the examination department said.