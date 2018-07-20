Share:

ISLAMABAD - Availability of insufficient data on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators and lack of the provinces and federal government capacity marred the smooth execution of the SDGs.

Currently data on very few indicators of SDG is available as the government is working on mainstreaming the data gap and hopefully will be able to get data on 55 percent of indicators by 2020, an official of the Ministry of Planning said while briefing the meeting of the Line ministries here. The meeting with the line ministries on SDGs was held here with the Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui in the chair.

Official sources told The Nation that for mainstreaming data gap several step is being taken which include Intensive data exercise, Identification of Lead Ministries, Reporting Agencies and Preferred Sources, Consultation with Lead Ministries, Reporting Agencies and Preferred Sources.

All these step will enable the Planning ministry to get data on 55 percent of indicators by 2020. National Goals are identified using Multiple Criteria Decision Making Model. 7 Criteria are used, i.e., Width, Depth, Multiplier, Urgency, Resource Requirement, Structural change needed, and relevance for all provinces/regions, the official said. Under the national initiative seven units and task force have been constituted comprising of Federal, four provinces, AJK and GB government. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), otherwise known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The provinces and the federal governments are facing the capacity problem which has to be removed for achieving the SDGs goal. However now it has been decided that a monthly meeting will take place to review the progress on the SDGs and the capacity building.

Meanwhile the spokesman for the ministry said that Pakistan's Planning Ministry adopts a ministerial engagement approach to fast track SDGs agenda.The Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui while chairing the meeting said that Pakistan is strongly committed for the implementation of SDGs agenda.

He said that SDGs are integrated with the country's national development agenda and are among top three priorities of the minister for planning. "We also want to engage the private sector and NGOs for SDGs' agenda implementation," he said.

The Secretary maintained that a serious approach towards SDGs with extra ordinary attention needs to be adopted. The Chief SDGs Ministry of PD&R Zafarul Hassan while speaking to the forum stated that a comprehensive report would be generated after mutual consultation with the line ministries to access future goals / tasks and also the accomplishments. The forum appreciated the initiative taken by the Secretary Planning and said that the coordinated approach with the line ministries would also help in avoiding duplication of efforts.

It was also decided that a monthly meeting of the focal persons from the line ministries would held on regular basis in the Ministry of PD&R under the chair of Chief SDGs Zafar.

In this relevance, the section would also organize an inception workshop with all the provinces and PBS (Pakistan Bureau of Statistics) for database line setting. Later, the SDGs Support Unit and focal persons also shared their progress and suggestions in localizing Agenda 2030 across the country, emphasizing the need for partnerships among all stakeholders.