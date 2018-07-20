Share:

rawalpindi - The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Rawalpindi, Dr Umer Jahangir issued show-cause notices to 50 candidates on violation of election Code of Conduct (CoC) during election campaign, said Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sara Hayat.

She informed that all possible steps were being taken to ensure smooth, free, fair and transparent general elections 2018 and for the implementation of election code of conduct. Action in accordance with the law was also being taken against the violators. She said, the notices were issued to Senator, Ch Tanveer, Hanif Abbasi, Advocate Raja Hanif, Sardar Naseem, Daniyal Chaudhary, Malik Ibrar, Shakeel Awan and others.3230 Code of Conduct (CoC) violations were reported in Rawalpindi district on election monitoring mobile application introduced by the administration while action in accordance with the law was also taken against 2994. Sara Hayat further informed that most of the violations were of oversize banners, panaflexes, hoardings, steamers and other publicity material. The Rawalpindi district administration is effectively taking action against the violators without any discrimination. She informed that the district administration on the directive of District Monitoring Officer was making all out efforts to ensure implementation of election code of conduct.

The ACs concerned were removing unapproved sized election publicity material from rural and urban areas of the district. She said that action was taken in Rawalpindi city, Kahuta, Murree, Gujar Khan, Kotli Sattian, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and other areas without any discrimination. The campaign would continue and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, she added. The operation is being conducted on daily basis and would continue till the completion of the general elections. Deputy Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer, Dr Umer Jahangir also imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 each on six elected representatives of the local bodies on violations of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for general elections 2018.