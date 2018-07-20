Share:

SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur District and Sessions Judge Suhail Muhammad Laghari took notice of death of two minor children due to gastro disease at Qadir Bakhsh Pahore village on Thursday.

He visited the RBUT civil hospital and expressed his anger over mixing Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) into a tank of drinking water and issued order to relieve seven clerks and one office superintendent. Laghari ordered the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zulfkar Abro to send medical teams towards affected villages and provide them medical facility at their door steps and directed the Khanpur civil judge to visit affected village for the larger interests of the patients.

Besides, he also visited medicine store and expressed his anger when he found that medicines were being given without stamp of no for sale which is sheer violation of apex court orders and said that there is a good quantity of medicines, but medicines even cotton is not available at wards. When he came across the number of open electric wire at the civil hospital he expressed his anger and asked about contractor Inder Jeet Lal and summoned him along with necessary documents. Dr Kazi Khursheed, RBUT civil hospital, medical superintend during his briefing said that substandard electric work has been done by contractor for example there are 60 air conditions but even electric switchboard for the air conditions is still not installed.

Sarfraz Memon, Jahangir Chandio, Ashique Jatoi, Jahanzaib Mallah and Halar Rajar said that substandard construction work had also been done by contractor despite that out and out payment had been released in favour of the contractor.

Laghari said that he would send his ins and outs report to apex court and necessary action would be taken against involved persons in negligence.