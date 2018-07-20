Share:

islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday barred Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan from using anymore foul and inappropriate language against any political party or candidate.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan who appeared before four-member ECP bench headed by Abdul Ghaffar Soomro informed the ECP that Imran Khan was busy in election campaigning and could not appear.

After the ECP prohibited the PTI chairman from anymore foul language, the counsel submitted a written statement on behalf of Imran Khan.

During the hearing, defending Imran Khan’s use of the term ‘donkey’ for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers, Babar Awan said that the term was used occasionally by teachers also.

In his client’s defence, Awan played a video of former National Speaker Ayaz Saqiq in which he is abusing the PTI members. The bench replied that they will issue notices to others as well involved in defamatory speeches.

On Wednesday the ECP summoned Imran Khan to appear before a four-member ECP bench on Thursday (today). In its summons the electoral body issued a notice to Khan for using inappropriate and foul language against his political opponents.

Imran Khan during his campaigns often uses defamatory words for his rival parties. From calling deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a thief (chor), to calling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif a conman.

On July 12, the PTI chairman called the PML-N workers ‘donkey’ if they would go and receive their supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan from London.

As expected, the remarks were not well received among the PML-N cadre and even polarised the next Senate session, where barbs were exchanged between the two parties’ members.