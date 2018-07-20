Share:

These products soft drinks have been under lawsuits in some of the developed countries against using aspartame which causes several diseases. Likely, soft drink created many problems in todays youth lives due to these diseases like, sugar, kideny failures, Metabolism level decreases, Obesity and disbeles, bone damage and reproducation problems but a recent study showed that these soft drinks affects our brain functions. Further, artificial sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) that sweetens more as compared to ordinary sugar. Every parent must stop their children strickly for taking soft drinks for the better of their lives..Thus it is my humbly request to the government that these soft drinks Coca Cola, Pepsi and many other such products must be band because these unhealthy foods can destroy the lives of human.

SADGANJ DAAD,

Turbat, July 2.