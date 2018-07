Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs23.94 billion taxes in the region during Fiscal Year 2017-18.

According to FBR officials, it collected Rs 12.84 billion as income tax, Rs11. 9 billion as sales tax and Rs10.5 billion as withholding tax. The officials added that the FBR also collected revenue of Rs1.66 billion under FBR’s Tax Amnesty Scheme in the region.