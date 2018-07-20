Share:

rawalpindi - Taxila Police have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested its two members besides recovering five stolen motorcycles worth Rs 350,000, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, a police team under the supervision of DSP Taxila Circle Amar Sherazi and SHO Taxila was constituted to net the criminals involved in motorcycle lifting cases.

The team after hectic efforts managed to arrest two accused identified as Imran s/o Rehman and Usama s/o Shahid residents of Kamra, Attock district and recovered five motorcycles and other items from their possession.

He said that the CPO had assigned the task to the circle police to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing. Following these directions, strict patrolling is being maintained in the area. A case has been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.