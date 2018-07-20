Share:

islamabad - The district health Authority has called upon the people to ensure proper oral, internal and external hygiene to keep diseases away during the current monsoon season.

District Health Officer Dr Tariq told APP that more rains are likely in next few days as per predictions of the Meteorological Department. He asked the residents of the twin cities to be careful during the monsoon season as it reduces immunity of the body making it vulnerable to seasonal ailment, adding that with the arrival of monsoon threat of diseases tend to increase manifold.

He said the diseases associated with monsoon include malaria, jaundice and gastrointestinal infections such as typhoid and cholera. Small pools of water which become stagnant due to rain turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes which spread diseases such as malaria and dengue. He advised the residents to use mosquito’s nets and repellents like mats and coils. The DHO also cautioned the citizens to avoid walking in dirty water during the rainy season because it may lead to fungal infections.

which affects the toes and nails, diabetic patients should take special care of their feet and keep them dry and clean. The official said an anti-dengue campaign was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different parts of the city. He said it was the responsibility of every citizen to play their role in controlling dengue by adopting precautionary measures and ensuring cleanliness and not allowing water to remain stagnant in the surroundings.