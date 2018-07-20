Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday ordered the police force to remain on high alert across the province.

The move comes amid security threats just days before the general elections. A police spokesman said that the security was intensified to “counter the plans of terrorists, extremists, and anti-social elements” in the province.

The central police office issued a letter to the Lahore CCPO, RPOs, DPOs, and CPOs and directed them to ensure extraordinary security measures for the polling day. “IGP has ordered all the officers to expedite search, sweep, and intelligence based combing operations in all the districts of the province,” the spokesman said.

The police chief also ordered the field officers to set up mobile-check-posts under the supervision of Circle Officers in the sensitive areas besides increasing patrolling hours of Dolphin, PRU, and other patrolling units in areas where election campaigns are in full swing.

The IGP further ordered the police to take strict action against violators of the Loudspeaker Act or those found involved in aerial firing. The IGP said that search, sweep, and combing operations should be conducted on a daily basis in the surroundings of sensitive polling stations. He also ordered the police that strict security checking should be ensured on the inter-district and inter-provincial check-posts.

As part of security measures, the movement of polling staff and the voters of the sensitive polling stations should be monitored through CCTV cameras and other advance instruments. Senior officers are asked to brief the police staff on a daily basis regarding the security challenges so that they would perform their duties more attentively. “It is the prime responsibility of the Punjab Police to maintain peaceful environment in the province. Therefore, the security plan should be implemented according to the SOP’s for corner meetings, rallies, and processions,” the spokesman quoted the police chief as saying.