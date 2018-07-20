Share:

islamabad - The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) will send 15 of its employees for performing Umrah.

A lucky draw for choosing Umrah performers presided by President IIUI, Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, was organized by University Staff Welfare Association (USWA) on Thursday for the employees of grade 1 to 16 at the new campus for the university.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that IIUI is playing significant role for development of Ummah as it is not only serving Pakistan but the whole Islamic World as well, said a press release here. He also announced that he would arrange visas for the male (mehrams) of female Umrah performers. Dr Al-Draiweesh hoped that all officials of the IIUI would put sincere efforts for the cause of the university. He also assured that problems presented by the President and Secretary General USWA would be addressed with special preferences. He vowed that steps for the prosperity of Grade 1 to 16 employees would be taken. Dr Al-Draiweesh urged the participants of the ceremony to forge unity among their ranks and refrain from personal differences.

Earlier, in his speech, USWA President, Tariq vowed that the association will keep on playing s positive role in the development of the university. He also assured that women employees would also be provided with the full opportunity to play their active role in the university. Those who were chosen for Umrah include Nasreen Kausar, Wafa sikandar, Riaz Hussain Channar, Abdul Hameed, Abidur Rehman, Akbar, Nadeem,Mushtaq, Naveed, Sadiq, Faheem Zaki, Munawar, Raja Zahoor Ahmed, Bashir Soomro and Abdur Rehman.