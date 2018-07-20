Share:

LHC seeks record of cases against PML-N leaders

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday sought record of cases registered against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers over clashes with law enforcers on arrival of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from London in Lahore. LHC acting Chief Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by PML-N Lahore President Pervez Malik for non-receipt of the copies of first information reports (FIRs) registered against the party leaders and workers. During the course of hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that police had refused to provide the copies of FIRs to the PML-N workers, which was hindering dispensation of justice to them. Sections of Anti-Terrorism Act were inserted in the FIRs, he added. He requested the court to order the police to provide the FIRs' copies to the party workers. After hearing initial arguments, the court sought record of the cases and issued notices to the Inspector General of Police Punjab and others for Friday (July 20).–APP

Plan to plant 1.25m saplings in Lahore Division

Lahore Division Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore Administrator Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said that large-scale plantation is required to minimise environmental pollution and eliminate smog. He said that plantation target for Lahore Division is 1.25 million saplings and for Lahore 230,000 saplings. He said that target would be achieved through regular monitoring in all districts, municipal corporations and union councils. He planted a sapling at Town Hall while inaugurating the plantation campaign initiated by the Punjab chief secretary with a target of 30 million saplings across Punjab. He chaired a high-level meeting at Town Hall as administrator of the MCL. He said that MCL and Wasa should coordinate with each other to keep civic life smooth during rain. He said that chief secretary’s office will issue comprehensive directions in this regard. Piracha directed the officials to conduct a complete survey of road cuts and digging in the city during execution of different development schemes in Lahore.–Staff Reporter

Call for ads for children mags

Monthly Phool Editor Muhammad Shoaib Mirza in PTV programme said that the Phool is brainchild of veteran Majid Nizami. He said that Dr Nizami knew that children were our future so his newspaper continued publishing of the magazine for 27 years. He said that the government should support by giving ads to children magazines. The PTV had aired the show on international day for children literature.–Staff Reporter