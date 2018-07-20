Share:

BISE to announce names of matric position holders today

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the names of position holders of matriculation annual examination 2018 (Class 10) on Friday at 6pm. Chairman Lahore Board Prof Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail will give a briefing to the media at the conference hall of the board. According to a spokesman for Lahore Board, detailed results would be announced on July 21, 2018 (Saturday) at 10am.The board has also arranged a ceremony in honour of the position holders at a local hotel on Saturday at 10am. The ceremony will be attended by students, their parents, teachers and the academia. Detailed result would be uploaded to the official website of the Lahore Board www.biselahore.com. Result can also be checked by sending an SMS containing roll number to 80029.–APP

Four nabbed over corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Thursday arrested four accused involved in two alleged corruption cases. The accused- Muhammad Ashraf and Patwari Muhammad Asif- allegedly involved in State Life Insurance Cooperative Housing Society corruption case, arrested on charges of sale and purchase of 272 Kanal of land worth Rs 180.2 million whereas the other accused, Muhammad Asif, had been arrested for allegedly selling 20 Kanal and 6 marla land through forged and fabricated documents. The two other accused, General Manager Punjab Saghir Nisar of MNM Motorcycles Pvt Lmt and its stockist, Naveed Azhar, have also been nabbed on charges of depriving people of Rs11 billion by luring them for providing motorcycles on cheap rates. NAB has so far arrested 30 accused involved in MNM Motorcycle corruption case and the investigation was still under way against them in order to recover looted money. The NAB officials have presented the accused Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Saghir Nisar and Naveed Azhar before the accountability court, however, the court issued 14-day physical remand in this regard.–Staff Reporter

FIA offloads passenger

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Immigration on Thursday held a passenger at the airport here. According to FIA spokesman, Hassan Zubair, a resident of Sialkot, was travelling to Brazil via Dubai by flight numbering EK-623.During immigration clearance his Brazilian resident card was found to be fake. The passenger was offloaded and sent to FIA/AHTC Lahore for further legal action. Further probe was underway.–APP

Mashhadi joins PML-N

Former senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi announced on Thursday joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and reposed full confidence in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif. During PML-N's social media and Nawaz League chief polling agents' conference at party's Model Town secretariat, Mashhadi said PML-N was the only party which served masses selflessly. Karachi based former senator Mashhadi expressed the hope that politically conscious people of Pakistan would support the politics of public service and vote accordingly on July 25.–APP