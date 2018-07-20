Share:

Islamabad - The Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday warned against fake threat alerts in major cities on the social media .

“For any clarification in future please verify the news from ISPR official website ispr.gov.pk,” ISPR said in it’s the statement. Last month, ISPR warned the public to be aware of telephone calls from individuals impersonating army officials.

“There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan armed forces officials,” stated the military’s media wing in a press release on Monday titled ‘public awareness information.

“The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC [Computerised National Identity Card], bank accounts etc on the pretext of census verification etc,” the ISPR said.

“Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan armed forces,” it added.