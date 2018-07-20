Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West isn’t worried about her fragrance lawsuit. The 37-year-old reality star and businesswoman released a new fragrance this week and has already been hit by a lawsuit from Vibes Media, who have accused the star of stealing their logo for her perfume’s bottle. However, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star isn’t thought to be too bothered about the court case, as she believes Vibes are just looking for ‘’media attention’’ from the lawsuit. According to The Blast, the business mogul’s team believe the lawsuit is ‘’ridiculous’’, and have accused Vibes of seeking attention through filing a legal complaint instead of sending a private letter to discuss the situation. The publication adds that Kim and her team believe the accusation against them is a ‘’joke’’, as the logo and the fragrance bottle ‘’could not be more different.’’ Vibes Media - who trademarked their logo in 2012 - filed the lawsuit this week, after alleging that Kim ‘’has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume.

The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.’’ The company is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, as well as an injunction to keep Kim from continuing to sell the product, while the firm is also calling on the brunette beauty to give them all of her unsold fragrance bottles so they can be destroyed

What’s more, the company has accused Kim of using their logo on social media to promote her new fragrance.

The news comes after Kim - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - recently admitted social media has played a huge part in her success.

She said: ‘’My career came about at a time when social media was just starting and I took advantage of it and I figured out how to use it to my benefit.’’