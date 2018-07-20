Share:

islamabad - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is all set to hold a contest of popular “patriotic national songs” marking the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations. Interested individuals having a good command in singing can apply through email: ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com before 31st July, 2018, an official of Lok Virsa told APP. He said that auditions will take place in the first week of August 2018. The participants will be shortlisted in three stages. “Selected contestants will perform live on stage on 14th August 2018 at Lok Virsa , Garden Avenue, Shakarparian,” he said.