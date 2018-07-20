Share:

LONDON:- England's historic first Test match against Ireland will be played at Lord's next July. Ireland made their Test debut against Pakistan at Malahide in May and in 2019 they will head to London for a four-day match against England at the home of cricket from July 24-27. It will be the first ever meeting between the two local rivals in the game's longest format. The clash is the precursor to next year's Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.–AFP