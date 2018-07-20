Share:

LAHORE - Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Thursday that India should withdraw its 700,000 troops from Held Kashmir and stop atrocities against Kashmiris.

He urged the United Nations to constitute an enquiry commission in light of the report submitted by the Human Rights Commission regarding violation of human rights in Hel Kashmir. The enquiry commission should bring facts before the world, he added.

He also sought an end to double standards of the international community on the Kashmir issue. The Kashmir youth is vying for independence and no force in the world can halt their cause. The right to self-determination should be given to Kashmiris in line with the UN resolutions, he said. Kashmir has never been integral part of India and the valley is echoed with slogans of “Get lost Indians,” he stressed.

He was speaking at the ‘Kashmir self determination conference’ organised by the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust in collaboration with the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

He appreciated the Trust on behalf of Kashmiris on both sides of the border for remembering them amidst election activities in Pakistan. He said he was sure that Kashmiris would soon get their objective of independence from India. He said self-determination was a source of all rights and it was part of all international charters. No law in the world can deprive you of this right, he pointed out.