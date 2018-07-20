Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly called time on their on/off relationship once again, after they cancelled their wedding after apparently clashing over the issue of children.

The former ‘Hannah Montana’ star, 25, is thought to have broken things off with Hemsworth after realising that she wasn’t ready for marriage and parenthood.

The celebrity couple first got together in 2010 and announced their engagement in 2012, only for the pair to call things off less than a year later in 2013. However, they later rekindled their romance at the end of 2015, telling the world that they were once again engaged.

“He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbroken,” a source told OK! Australia on Thursday (July 19th). “Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven’t been getting along in recent months.” It’s less than a year ago since the couple were rumoured to have gotten married in a secret ceremony in Malibu, but both Cyrus and Hemsworth kept tight-lipped about it.

“Miley didn’t really want to get married. It’s something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam,” continued the insider, talking about the 28 year old Australian star. “[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.”

The clues do seem to have been there, if these reports are true. In 2017, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer told The Sun: “I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do.”