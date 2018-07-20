Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of Textiles Thursday denied that all power looms in Faisalabad are closed. While responding to queries of senators during the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile meeting, ministry officials claimed that presently only six power loom units are closed and the rest are working as per previous practice.

They insisted that the statistics show that production of yarn and cotton produced and exported has been consistent.

The issue was raised by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh and was referred to the committee due to its public importance. The mover while explaining the issue said that power loom units are being closed in Faisalabad and employees are suffering as a consequence.

The mover as well as the committee were not satisfied with the reply provided by the ministry and decided to dig deeper into the matter as to what number of power looms have been closed and what are the reasons.

The officials pointed out that the power loom sector is struggling in wake of new technologies. They also briefed the measures being taken by the ministry.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Senator Syed Shibli Faraz also discussed the implementation status of its recommendations regarding the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and the issue of transfer of rupees one billion to the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) by NICL.

Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh, Secretary Textile Division Shahrukh Tariq, Additional Secretary Commerce, chairman NICL and Director Textile Research attended the meeting.