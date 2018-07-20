Share:

LAHORE - Station Commander Navy Lahore Dr SM Shahzad met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam at Central Police Office, Thursday. The security situation and other issues came under discussion during the meeting and consensus over enhancing professional cooperation between Punjab Police and Pak Navy was reached.

Dr SM Shahzad praised different modern IT initiatives launched by the Police Department, saying that with the effective use of information technology, the Punjab Police had updated its system. He said that the use of modern technology by the Punjab Police was a good precedent for the police departments in other provinces of the country. The IG said that the Punjab Police, with the help of modern community policing rules, was maintaining the environment of law and order in the province. He said that in addition to mutual information sharing, training programmes for capacity building would be planned so that efficiency of the forces could further be enhanced. During the meeting souvenirs were exchanged on behalf of their respective forces.

APP