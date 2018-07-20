Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman Thursday expressed concern over the performance of revenue recovery departments and directed to issue show cause notice to head of various departments and other concerned officers.

While addressing to a meeting of revenue departments at his office, he warned the departmental heads to bring improvement in collection of revenue collection, if they will not fulfill their jobs then authority have right to remove them from their posts. Dr Saif said that every department must focus on achieving its revenue target so that financial condition could be made better.

He directed the officers to submit new proposals for increase in the revenue and ensure their presence in review meeting regarding revenue collection every month. During the meeting the director of katchi abadies, estate and others presented the revenue position and recovery in account of revenue. The meeting was attended by Financial Adviser Dr Asghar Sheikh, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical SM Shakaib and other officers were present in the meeting.