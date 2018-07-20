Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi Chapter President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that only the MMA can resolve the issues of Karachi as it has the ‘honest and corruption-free’ leadership.

Addressing a corner meeting at North Nazimabad, Hafiz Naeem said that those who had been taking votes from the masses for last three decades have badly failed to deliver for the people, vowing that the MMA would resolve the water supply and sewerage issues of Karachiites.

He said that the former rulers just enjoyed luxurious lives and government privileges but did bother to pay attention towards the burning issues of the public. He was of the view that the masses would reject those fake leaders on 25-July and vote for "Book".

“ The Jamaat-e-Islmai had worked for the public welfare whenever it got opportunity as our city Nazims Abdul Sattar Afghani and Niamatullah Khan in their reign had taken effective measures for the eradication of the water issues.,”

Hafiz Naeem added that Abdul Sattar Afghani had brought 165mgd water from Hub River and Niamatullah Khan initiated 100mgd water project known as K-II. “Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal who had also served as the city administrator did not provide a single drop of water to the Karachiites as the mega project of K-IV is not completed yet after passing several years as well as its cost has also been increased from Rs16billion to Rs50billion.”

He vowed that the MMA leadership will ensure provision of basic necessities of life to the masses after winning the general elections-2018.