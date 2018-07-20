Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N hosted an event titled “Polling Agents and Social Media Workers Conference” at its Model Town Secretariat on Thursday.

Agencies surveying and monitoring the elections participated in the conference, where the participants were trained in how to communicate with the social media team of the party on receiving any complaint about vote rigging or irregularities and send the information to the ECP, foreign observers, media, civil society and legal teams of the party.

PML-N’s Central Media Committee Chairman Mushahid Hussain Syed told participants in the conference that the system will come into play on the complaint of PML-N worker or any other person on the polling day. The system will detect anyone doing suspicious activity or any officer overstepping his powers or not using his powers when he is required to. He said the PML-N wanted to uphold sanctity of the vote. He said in the world of today when public awareness is at its peak, respect for the vote has become all the more important. He said that assessment of true power of the vote characterizes power of a nation and this is the same power that was preached by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah. He said the masses stood by the Quaid-e-Azam at that time and today they are with Sharif whose party is poised to sweep the next election.

Syed said that imprisonment has firmed up Sharif’s stance and his return has infused a new life in his followers. The entire spectrum of politics today, he said, revolves around Sharif and this has frightened his rivals who were conspiring to manipulate the election. He said the PML-N was on guard to deal with any such situation.

Former Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that PML-N’s popularity was increasing with the passage of every day and party workers had become more active after return of Sharif.

Hamid responded to various questions asked in the context of election code of conduct and instructed the workers to reach polling stations two hours before start of the polling and see whether proper arrangements were in place about secret balloting, check seals on boxes and ensure they are completely empty.

Former MNA Chaudhry Naseer Ahmad Bhutta said that return of Sharif consolidated the party base. He said he was quite optimistic about PML-N’s landslide victory on July 25.