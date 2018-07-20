Share:

islamabad - Officials of Islamabad Capital Territory police posted in certain divisions have been directed not to avail leaves till 31 July due to the forthcoming general elections. The direction in this regard has been circulated among the officials. A circular issued by the DIG Police, Security Division Islamabad has said that due to forthcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25 and keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, maximum police strength is required for deployment on security and traffic duties. “It is therefore directed that no officer/official of ICT police posted in the Security and Traffic Divisions may be granted any kind of leave including casual, earned, and station leave till 31 July 2018, except in case of extreme emergency,” the Circular said further.

A large number of police personnel will be performing duty to ensure security on the occasion of general elections in the country. The government has already announced a high alert in the ICT till the upcoming general elections. The city would be monitored through the Safe City Project for better surveillance. The Counter Terrorism Force and other intelligence agencies have been made active in the city. The ICT administration has categorised security alerts in three colour codes — red, orange and green.

Red is for severe risk of terrorist attacks and for taking the maximum protective measures and green is for the lowest level of threat. Directives regarding taking appropriate security measures have also been issued to the concerned police officials as well, according to the police sources.