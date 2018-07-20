Share:

OKARA - The owners of a printing press manhandled the municipal staff and policemen and snatched away outsize banners recovered from their shop during a raid here the other day.

According to official sources, Okara Assistant Commissioner Rafia Qayyum, Head Clerk Saleem, gunmen Nisar Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed, MC Chief Officer Arif and A-Division police personnel raided Pakistan Printers on Faisalabad Road and recovered outsize banners of candidates contesting for July 25 elections. The banners were being prepared against the election code of conduct. Owners of the printing agency including Bashir and his sons including Azam and Alam manhandled the municipal staff and policemen.